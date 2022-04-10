8 Montreal Restaurants To Get A Much-Needed Pitcher Of Sangria
Sangria season is upon us! 🍹
Sometimes, whether you're having a good day, a bad day, or a down right awful day, a pitcher of sangria is all that you need for a little pick me up.
And to help brighten our days and quench our thirst, there are a variety of Montreal restaurants that have sangria pitchers on their menus, so you can share with friends or keep it all for yourself. No shame here.
Lola Rosa
Address: Multiple locations in Montreal
Montreal is starting to get all kinds of unique vegan restaurants, but Lola Rosa will forever be one of our favourites. Besides its delicious vegan dishes, it's also a hot spot in the city to get a pitcher of sangria with your people.
Terrasse Nelligan
Address: 1616, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
This spot in Old Montreal is the perfect place to quench your thirst on a hot summer's day with a pitcher of sangria for you and your besties. It's official opening date has yet to be announced, but get excited for rooftop adventures!
Barraca Rhumerie
Address: 1134, rue Mont-Royal Ave E., Montreal, QC
Barraca's backyard terrasse is reason enough to visit this spot, with its colourful art-filled walls full of plants. But its sangria is definitely comes as a close second when we're thinking of reasons to check it out. For pitchers, you've got the option between white wine, red wine and rosé sangria.
Moose Bawr
Address: 1817, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Found right near Concordia University, Moose Bawr's menu has all sorts of unique sangria flavours to try in case you're bored of the same old same old white or red wine sangria.
La Belle et la Boeuf
Address: 1620, rue Sainte-Catherine, Montreal, QC & 7077, boul. Newman #01100, Lasalle, Québec
Looking to switch it up when it comes to sangria flavours? La Belle et la Boeuf is your spot, with six different type of sangria and punch to taste test, including the Ricky Rosée.
And this spot has got some unbeatable prices for pitchers of Montrealers’ favourite summer drink, with a 20 oz pitcher for $11.96, a 36 oz for $19.95 and a 60 oz for $30.95.
Suwu
Address: 3581, boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC
For those who like their sangria made strong, you'll be happy to know Suwu's sangria pitchers are action-packed with Apérol, Captain Morgan and wine (your choice of white or red).
Miss Villeray
Address: 220, rue Villeray, Montreal, QC
If you're a fan of restaurants that have been around for years, rather than new, modern ones, Miss Villeray should be your go-to spot. This spot has been serving up good vibes and great drinks for Montrealers since 1960. And there are four different flavours of sangria pitchers to choose from!
Icehouse
Address: 51, rue Roy E., Montreal, QC
This Tex-Mex restaurant in the Plateau not only has tasty sangria pitchers for you to sip on, but also a stacked menu filled with tacos, burritos and sandwiches for you to munch on. You can't go wrong with some good grub and fruity drinks.