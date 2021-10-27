9 Free Things To Do In Montreal This November
The month of museum visits and getting in the holiday spirit!
November is always an odd month... Halloween has just ended and we're now all patiently waiting for the holiday season to begin, but that doesn't mean there aren't all kinds of things to do in Montreal this November.
Our city never disappoints when it comes to finding ways to keep us occupied.
Explore The Exhibitions At Fondation Phi
Where: 451 & 465, rue Saint-Jean, Montreal, QC
When: Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: To check out the contemporary art exhibitions happening at this unique museum.
Check Out "The Red Room" Exhibition
Where: 999, du College, Montreal, QC
When: November 6-13, 2021
Why You Need To Go: This exhibition by Montreal artists Luna Mehriban Nashar and Jessie Emile is "a constructed room devoted to women's intimacy presented as an installation composed of photographs, textiles, ready-to-wear and paintings."
Go On A Mural Walk Around The City
Where: You can visit these colourful murals
Why You Need To Go: Our city is filled with breathtaking murals that deserve to be admired.
Get Yourself In The Holiday Spirit At Noël Eternel
Where: 60A, rue Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Get yourself in the festive spirit at one of the most festive shops in town. Noël Eternel is opened year round, but now's the time to start planning your Christmas gifts and there's no better place to window shop than here.
Keep The Festive Spirit Alive At One Of Montreal's Christmas Markets
Where: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Place des Arts, Montreal
When: Montreal Christmas Village at Atwater Market: November 25 to December 19, 2021
Jean-Talon Christmas Market: November 27 to December 23, 2021
Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal on Sainte-Catherine: November 20, 2021 to January 2, 2022
Why You Need To Go: To get yourself excited for the upcoming holiday season.
Celebrate The McCord Museum's 100th Birthday
Where: 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
When: Until January 19, 2022
Why You Need To Go: The McCord Museum is part of Montreal culture and if you haven't been yet, now's your chance. The museum is celebrating its centenary by letting visitors enjoy free admission for 100 days.
Hike To One Of Montreal's Many Lookout At Sunset
Where: Check out these lookouts
Why You Need To Go: To see the city from above during the prettiest time of the day.
Spend The First Sunday Of November At A Montreal Museum
Where: Participating museums include Musée des Beaux-Arts, the Écomusée, and others
When: November 7, 2021 (first Sunday of every month)
Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to spend a Sunday than wandering through a local museum. Just make sure to book your ticket online before heading out!
Get A Free Halloween Drink For A Friend
Where: Presotea McGill — 600, ave. du Président-Kennedy, Montreal, QC
When: 2 for 1 until November 4, 2021
Why You Need To Go: Halloween lives on! This may not be totally free, but if you buy yourself Limited Edition Halloween drink from Prestotea McGill during the first four days of the month, you can get a free one to bring to a friend.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.