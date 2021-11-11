9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Get Your Butt Off The Couch
We swear it's worth it!
It's almost the weekend again in Montreal and we can practically taste it.
Sure, the weather's cooling down. And yes you're probably working from home so putting on pants is an added hassle. But it's only getting colder and we've been cooped for too long... so that's all the more reason to get your butt off the couch and have fun! Make the most of the weekend with these exciting things to do.
Check Out Montreal's New Supper Club
Address: 212, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: 212, in the heart of Old Montreal, is part restaurant, part entertainment and a full-on experience.
Light Up Your Life At Illumi
Price: $21.75 per person 13 years old and older; $15.75 per child; additional $10 per car
When: Until the end of November
Address: 2805, boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Light up your life with this bright and colourful exhibition!
Experience Aura At The Notre Dame Basilica
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32
When: Until November 27
Address: Notre Dame Basilica - 110, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The world-famous Notre Dame Basilica in Old Montreal isn't just a church. It's currently home to an immersive light experience which the website calls " a stunning universe presented upon one of the most sublime canvases imaginable."
Buy Some Old Habs Gear
Price: Auction
When: Until November 14
Address: Online at the Tricolore Sport store
Why You Need To Go: True Canadiens fans out there can bring a piece of the Habs home with them.
Explore Villeray, Montreal's Coolest Neighbourhood
Address: Villeray, QC
Why You Need To Go: Named the 18th coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out, you can imagine why Villeray is one of the city's best weekend hangout spots.
Discover OASIS
Price: $28.74 for adults
When: Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last entry is 80 minutes before closing.
Address: Palais des Congrès - 301, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: OASIS is one of the dreamiest ways to spend the weekend.
Visit The McCord Museum FOR FREE
Price: Free!
When: Until January 19
Address: McCord Museum - 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the McCord has opened its doors to let everyone enjoy the amazing collections inside for free.
Grab Some Brunch Without The 'Scene'
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: The only thing better than Sunday brunch is going somewhere before it becomes "the cool spot." Try somewhere new, that's not the usual "scene," so you can roll out of bed and avoid seeing 1,000 people you know.
Warm Up With A Drink At A Super Cozy Bar
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Colder weather means warming up with weekend drinks. Choose only the coziest bars to drink away your winter blues.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
- 9 Free Things To Do In Montreal This November - MTL Blog ›
- 9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend To Have Fun While ... ›
- 11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Forget About The ... ›