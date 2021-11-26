9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That'll Give You ALL The Festive Holiday Feels
It's the most magical time of the year! ❄️
Bonjour-Ho-Ho-Ho! The city finally feels like it's coming alive with Christmas decorations and holiday spirit at every turn. And you know what that means? This weekend in Montreal is going to be unreal.
If you want to feel all those festive holiday feels then the first thing you have to do is get your butt off the couch. Here are a bunch of things you can do and places you can go as you get excited about this special time of year.
Grab A Christmas-Themed Drink At Miracle Bar
When: Until December 26
Address: 351, place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It feels like a holiday miracle that this epic holiday-themed bar is back this year, so grab a drink and enjoy it.
Visit A Holiday Market
When:
Montreal Christmas Village at Atwater Market: November 25 to December 19, 2021
Jean-Talon Christmas Market: November 27 to December 23, 2021
Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal on Sainte-Catherine: November 20, 2021 to January 2, 2022
Address: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Place des Arts, Montreal
Why You Need To Go: You know the holidays are in full swing when the markets start popping up here, there and everywhere.
Stuff Your Face With Gooey Cheese At Montreal's Own 'Raclette Party'
Price: $13-17, depending on what you order
When: November 26 from 5-10 p.m.
Address: Atwater Market - 138, avenue Atwater, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This may sound cheesy, but there's nothing better than filling our bellies with yummy food to celebrate the holidays.
Book A Photoshoot At Old Montreal's Iconic Festive Alley
When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 to December 19
Address: Maison Pepin - 350, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Add some cheer to your feed.
Wander Through Illumi
Price: $21.75 per person 13 years old and older; $15.75 per child; additional $10 per car
When: October 28 to the end of November
Address: 2805, boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: This classic light immersive exhibit is all of the magic and wonder you're looking to add to your weekend.
Eat, Dance & Be Merry At Montreal's New Supper
Address: 212, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Great food, great music and all-around great vibes.
Play Real-Life Mario Kart
Price: $25 per person for 30 minutes of karting or a $250 party package for up to 10 players
Address: Combat d'Archers - 3955, rue de Rouen, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The holidays aren't all about glitz and glam. Sometimes you want to stay indoors and play video games... this one just so happens to take place in real life.
Try Your Luck At This Escape Room & Bar
Address: 480, rue Saint-Jean, Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: This steampunk spot in Old Montreal is totally immersive and totally creative. It's not holiday-themed but it's full of magic and wonder just like this time of year.
Check Out Montreal's New Italian-Japanese Restaurant
When: Opens November 25
Address: Tiramisu, 989, boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This time of year is all about eating delicious food. Combining two of the best cuisines on the planet, Tiramisu & Misu Caffè is as bright and colourful as the dishes it serves.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
- 9 Free Things To Do In Montreal This November - MTL Blog - Montréal ›
- 11 Things To Do In Montreal That You Have To Add To Your Fall ... ›
- 9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Get Your Butt Off The ... ›