9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend 'Cause We Can Finally Dance Again
Not to mention that the holiday season is here!
What's so special about this weekend in Montreal? Not only is the holiday season in full swing, but we can FINALLY start dancing in Quebec bars again. Does it get any better than that?!
Here are some things to do if you want to let loose and enjoy the moment.
Drink In The Holiday Spirit At Miracle Bar
When: Until December 26
Address: 351, place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Back for another season, Montreal's Christmas-themed Miracle Bar is here to help you get into the holiday spirit.
Eat & Dance At This New Supper Club
Address: 212, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This new supper club in the heart of Old Montreal has amazing food AND stellar music so you can bet your after-dinner drinks will turn into an after-dinner party on the dance floor, too.
Discover An Escape Room Combined With An Epic Bar
Address: 480, rue Saint-Jean, Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: Spend the night trying your luck at this escape room and celebrate after with some of the most creative drinks in the city.
Snap Some Pics In Old Montreal's Christmas Alley
When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 to December 19
Address: Maison Pepin, 350, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Fill your feed with all the holiday vibes at this iconic Montreal Christmas spot.
Wander Through Illumi
Price: $21.75 per person 13 years old and older; $15.75 per child; additional $10 per car
When: Until the end of November
Address: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's still time to visit Illumi, the incredible light display that'll totally light up your world.
Sip On Stunning Latte Art
Address: 2035, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This downtown cafe gives a whole new meaning to the art of coffee.
Visit Le Grande Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal
When: November 20, 2021 to January 2, 2022
Address: 105, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Downtown's grandest of Christmas markets is back with a whole new look.
Take A Trip To The McCord
Price: Free!
When: Until January 19
Address: 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With the weather getting chillier, spend the day inside exploring some of the best art in the city.
Check Out One Of Montreal's Newest Bars
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Drink and dance the weekend away at any of these new Montreal bars that opened in 2021.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.