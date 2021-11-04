Things To Do
what to do in montreal this weekend

11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Forget About The Impending Winter Doom

Bring on the good vibes

11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Forget About The Impending Winter Doom
@crustys.mtl | Instagram, @illumicavalia | Instagram

The cold weather may be creepin' in, but since when has that ever stopped the city of Montreal ... especially when it comes to the weekend?

So grab your coats and your smile because this weekend's sure to be as amazing as ever. Here are 11 things to do.

Go Vote For The Future Of The City

When: November 6 and 7, 2021

Where: Your local polling location. Find it on the Éléctions Montréal website.

Why You Need To Go: Montreal's election days are this weekend! You're able to choose who you want to represent you as your mayor, borough and city councillors.

Find out more

Visit The McCord Museum For FREE

Price: Free!

When: Until January 19, 2022

Address: 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Continuing its 100th birthday celebration, the famed Montreal museum is offering free admission.

Find out more

Go On A Nutella Crawl

When: Whenever the craving strikes!

Where: Shops and restaurants throughout Montreal serving Nutella goodies.

Why You Need To Go: The company behind the famous spread did us all a favour and made a map showing where to get hazelnut-flavoured treats in the city.

Find out more

Explore Illumi

Price: $21.75 per person 13 years old and older; $15.75 per child; additional $10 per car

When: October 28 to the end of November

Where: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: Bringing some light as the weather seems to get a little gloomier, Illumi is back and better than ever.

Find out more

Eat The Most Decadent Food At This New Spot In NDG

Address: Crusty's, 5899, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to seriously treat yourself this weekend, look no further.

Find out more

Check Out This Art Pop-Up

Eventbrite

Price: Free

When: November 6 to 13, 2021

Where: The Red Room, 999, rue du College, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: In need of some art and culture this weekend? This art pop-up's got you covered.

Reserve Your Ticket

Explore One of Montreal's Coolest Neighbourhoods, Villeray

Why You Need To Go: Named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the city by Time Out, this part of town is just waiting for you to discover it.

We asked locals what their favourite spots in Villeray are.

Find out more

Try A Low-Key Brunch Spot 

Where: Throughout Montreal

When: When brunch is mandatory but you don't want to run into people you know.

Why You Need To Go: It's brunch!!!

Find out more

Get A Poem Written About You

Price: Free!

When: November 6

Address: Time Out Market, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If your lover won't do it for you, there's always this event...

Website

Grab A Starbucks Holiday Drink & Head Out To Explore The City

When: Starting November 4

Address: Starbucks locations

Why You Need To Go: You know the holidays are almost here when Starbucks brings out the holiday menu and the iconic holiday cups.

Then check out a few picturesque fall spots in Montreal and let your coffee fuel some urban exploration.

Find out more

Get A Sausage Lollipop

Where: Mici D'ici, 19, rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This new Romanian street food spot is serving up a ton of savoury Eastern European snacks — with a Quebec twist, of course.

Find out more

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles