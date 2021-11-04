11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Forget About The Impending Winter Doom
Bring on the good vibes
The cold weather may be creepin' in, but since when has that ever stopped the city of Montreal ... especially when it comes to the weekend?
So grab your coats and your smile because this weekend's sure to be as amazing as ever. Here are 11 things to do.
Go Vote For The Future Of The City
When: November 6 and 7, 2021
Where: Your local polling location. Find it on the Éléctions Montréal website.
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's election days are this weekend! You're able to choose who you want to represent you as your mayor, borough and city councillors.
Visit The McCord Museum For FREE
Price: Free!
When: Until January 19, 2022
Address: 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Continuing its 100th birthday celebration, the famed Montreal museum is offering free admission.
Go On A Nutella Crawl
When: Whenever the craving strikes!
Where: Shops and restaurants throughout Montreal serving Nutella goodies.
Why You Need To Go: The company behind the famous spread did us all a favour and made a map showing where to get hazelnut-flavoured treats in the city.
Explore Illumi
Price: $21.75 per person 13 years old and older; $15.75 per child; additional $10 per car
When: October 28 to the end of November
Where: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bringing some light as the weather seems to get a little gloomier, Illumi is back and better than ever.
Eat The Most Decadent Food At This New Spot In NDG
Address: Crusty's, 5899, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to seriously treat yourself this weekend, look no further.
Check Out This Art Pop-Up
Price: Free
When: November 6 to 13, 2021
Where: The Red Room, 999, rue du College, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: In need of some art and culture this weekend? This art pop-up's got you covered.
Explore One of Montreal's Coolest Neighbourhoods, Villeray
Why You Need To Go: Named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the city by Time Out, this part of town is just waiting for you to discover it.
We asked locals what their favourite spots in Villeray are.
Try A Low-Key Brunch Spot
Where: Throughout Montreal
When: When brunch is mandatory but you don't want to run into people you know.
Why You Need To Go: It's brunch!!!
Get A Poem Written About You
Price: Free!
When: November 6
Address: Time Out Market, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If your lover won't do it for you, there's always this event...
Grab A Starbucks Holiday Drink & Head Out To Explore The City
When: Starting November 4
Address: Starbucks locations
Why You Need To Go: You know the holidays are almost here when Starbucks brings out the holiday menu and the iconic holiday cups.
Then check out a few picturesque fall spots in Montreal and let your coffee fuel some urban exploration.
Get A Sausage Lollipop
Where: Mici D'ici, 19, rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This new Romanian street food spot is serving up a ton of savoury Eastern European snacks — with a Quebec twist, of course.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.