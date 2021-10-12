This Montreal Restaurant Has MONSTROUS Shawarma Tacos You'll Want To Hold With Both Hands
Love shawarma? Love tacos? Shawarmaz, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Montreal and Laval, has created a shawarma-taco hybrid you're going to want to get your hands on.
And, yes, you'll probably need both hands just to get a grip on one because these babies are monstrous.
The 'Tacoz' at Shawarmaz are made with tannour bread, beef shawarma, fried avocado chunks, melted cheese, pickles, onions, parsley, tahini sauce, and pomegranate molasses. They're also served with a side of french fries and Mexican salsa.
It costs $13.99 for the plate.
But 'Tacoz' aren't the only unique twist on Middle Eastern cuisine that the restaurant offers.
You'll also find shawarma sushi and deep-fried cheesy shawarma on the Shawarmaz menu.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 1206, rue Peel, Montreal, QC & 2159, boul. du Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Get the deliciousness of tacos and shawarma all in one monstrous bite... and then another bite... and then another bite...
