A 16-Year-Old Boy Was Assaulted With A Blunt Object Outside A Montreal High School, Police Say
He was brought to the hospital with what police said were "serious" injuries but there is no danger to his life.
A 16-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after what police say was an armed assault with a blunt object outside a Montreal high school.
The incident occurred on rue Pelletier near boulevard Henri-Bourassa at around 4:20 p.m. Monday, when authorities received multiple 911 calls about the injured boy, SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque told MTL Blog. Lévesque did not name the school, but the École secondaire Calixa-Lavallée is nearby.
After officers arrived, paramedics brought the 16-year-old to the hospital with what the spokesperson described as "serious" upper body injuries. Lévesque said he was conscious during transport. Medical authorities later confirmed there was no danger to the boy's life.
Preliminary information obtained by police suggested the assault occurred following a conflict outside the school involving multiple individuals, the spokesperson continued. The suspect left the scene before the arrival of police.
There were no arrests as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.
