A 17-Year-Old Is In Critical Condition After Stabbing In Montreal-Nord

Police received a call around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Emergency vehicle sirens.

Ntsmedia | Dreamstime

A 17-year-old boy is currently in critical condition after being stabbed in the Montreal-Nord borough.

"We fear for his life at the hospital," Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said. 911 received a call at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 regarding an altercation on Avenue Gervais.

After police arrived at the scene, the young boy was immediately transported to the hospital and the SPVM later set up perimeters in order to begin a full investigation of the event.

The investigation is still ongoing as crime scene technicians, K-9 units and investigators work to uncover further details.

The Montreal police did not divulge whether the suspect is still at large or if any arrests have taken place yet.

The SPVM has indicated violent crime is on the rise with more incidents involving gunfire being reported throughout the city of Montreal. Earlier this month, a 27-year-old man was "lightly injured" after shots were fired in Montreal-Nord. A 24-year-old man was also hospitalized last month after being shot in the same Montreal borough on July 6.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

