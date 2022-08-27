Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal Police Are Investigating After A 27-Year-Old Was Stabbed In Île Bizard

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Montreal police.

Montreal police.

Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred in Île Bizard early Saturday morning.

According to SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Youakim, 911 received a call around 1 a.m. regarding a man being stabbed in the upper body. Officers responded to rue Cherrier in the Île-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve borough.

Montreal police officers were able to locate a 27-year-old man and immediately paged for an ambulance. The victim, who was still conscious, was then transported to the hospital. The SPVM indicated this the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

The police later discovered the scene in which the stabbing occurred on rue Parquin directly next to rue Roy. There are currently no suspects and no other injuries linked to the stabbing, per the SPVM.

The Montreal police are currently investigating the crime and no further updates have been reported.

It was only last week that a 17-year-old also fell victim to a stabbing. The event occurred on August 20 at around 4 a.m. in Montreal-Nord.

Additionally, the 514 has been the setting to countless other stabbings this summer. Earlier this month, three people were injured overnight in multiple stabbings — all of which occurred around rue Crescent.

The Montreal police have reported violent crime is on the rise across the city. In fact, the SPVM will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on August 27 shedding details on their plan to tackle gun violence.

The conference comes following two separate shootings that took place in Montreal this week in broad daylight.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

