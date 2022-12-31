A 28-Year-Old Man Was Shot Dead In Saint-Laurent Friday Night
This marks Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022.
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
1h
Montreal police (SPVM) say a 28-year-old man was shot Friday night in the city's Ville Saint-Laurent borough, marking Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the man succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital with at least one bullet wound to his upper body.
Police perimeters have been removed; however, the SPVM continues to investigate.
As of 11:15 a.m. on December 31, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.