A 28-Year-Old Man Was Shot Dead In Saint-Laurent Friday Night

This marks Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Montreal police (SPVM) say a 28-year-old man was shot Friday night in the city's Ville Saint-Laurent borough, marking Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the man succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital with at least one bullet wound to his upper body.

Police perimeters have been removed; however, the SPVM continues to investigate.

As of 11:15 a.m. on December 31, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

