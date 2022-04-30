Valérie Plante & The SPVM React To Viral Video Of Police Intervention With A Homeless Man
The video has been viewed over 100,000 times in the past 24 hours...
On April 29, a viral video posted to TikTok showcased two Montreal police officers carrying out an aggressive intervention with a homeless man — and social media is in an uproar.
In the span of 24 hours, the video has been viewed by over 100,000 people. The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) and the city's Mayor, Valérie Plante, took to the internet to share their reactions.
@cornyturd
you can always count on the montreal police to treat homeless people like humans. #montreal #police #homeless #disgusting #powertrip #policebrutalityisbad #ftp #abuse
"The SPVM is aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a police intervention. In order to shed light on the situation, the video is currently being analyzed to find out the detailed circumstances surrounding the event," the Montreal police said on Twitter.
The video, which has enraged many Montrealers, was posted by @Cornyturd and was seemingly filmed through a resident's window and later posted to TikTok.
The shocking video shows two police officers pushing a homeless man to the ground and away from his belongings.
Apr\u00e8s l\u2019analyse pr\u00e9liminaire des faits entourant l\u2019intervention qui circule pr\u00e9sentement sur les m\u00e9dias sociaux et impliquant 2 patrouilleurs, le SPVM annonce la tenue d\u2019une enqu\u00eate sur cet \u00e9v\u00e9nement. Elle sera confi\u00e9e \u00e0 la Direction de l\u2019int\u00e9grit\u00e9 et des normes professionnelles.https://twitter.com/SPVM/status/1520111351443644418\u00a0\u2026— Police Montr\u00e9al (@Police Montr\u00e9al) 1651263483
"After the preliminary analysis of the facts surrounding the intervention that is currently circulating on social media and involving 2 patrol officers, the SPVM announces the holding of an investigation into this event. It will be entrusted to the Directorate of Integrity and Professional Standards," the Montreal police said.
While the SPVM wasted no time speaking on the matter, Montreal Mayor, Valérie Plante also voiced her opinion, sharing that she was "shocked" by the video.
J'ai \u00e9t\u00e9 choqu\u00e9e par la vid\u00e9o d\u2019une intervention polici\u00e8re qui circule en ligne. Les gestes commis par les agents sont tout \u00e0 fait inacceptables et portent ombrage \u00e0 l\u2019excellent travail de nos policiers. Le @SPVM fait enqu\u00eate pour faire la lumi\u00e8re sur cette situation. \ufffc#polmtl— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1651273190
"I was shocked by the video of a police intervention circulating online. The actions of the officers are completely unacceptable and reflect badly on the excellent work of our police officers. The SPVM is investigating to shed light on this situation," Plante tweeted out.
