Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Valérie Plante & The SPVM React To Viral Video Of Police Intervention With A Homeless Man

The video has been viewed over 100,000 times in the past 24 hours...

Associate Editor
Valérie Plante during press conference, Right: Montreal police officer in uniform.

Valérie Plante during press conference, Right: Montreal police officer in uniform.

Valérie Plante | Facebook, Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

On April 29, a viral video posted to TikTok showcased two Montreal police officers carrying out an aggressive intervention with a homeless man — and social media is in an uproar.

In the span of 24 hours, the video has been viewed by over 100,000 people. The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) and the city's Mayor, Valérie Plante, took to the internet to share their reactions.

@cornyturd

you can always count on the montreal police to treat homeless people like humans. #montreal #police #homeless #disgusting #powertrip #policebrutalityisbad #ftp #abuse

"The SPVM is aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a police intervention. In order to shed light on the situation, the video is currently being analyzed to find out the detailed circumstances surrounding the event," the Montreal police said on Twitter.

The video, which has enraged many Montrealers, was posted by @Cornyturd and was seemingly filmed through a resident's window and later posted to TikTok.

The shocking video shows two police officers pushing a homeless man to the ground and away from his belongings.

"After the preliminary analysis of the facts surrounding the intervention that is currently circulating on social media and involving 2 patrol officers, the SPVM announces the holding of an investigation into this event. It will be entrusted to the Directorate of Integrity and Professional Standards," the Montreal police said.

While the SPVM wasted no time speaking on the matter, Montreal Mayor, Valérie Plante also voiced her opinion, sharing that she was "shocked" by the video.

"I was shocked by the video of a police intervention circulating online. The actions of the officers are completely unacceptable and reflect badly on the excellent work of our police officers. The SPVM is investigating to shed light on this situation," Plante tweeted out.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...