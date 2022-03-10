A 28-Year-Old Died After Being Shot In Montreal, Marking The City's 4th Homicide In 2022
The shooting took place in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Montreal sadly saw the fourth homicide on its territory in 2022 on the morning of Thursday, March 10.
The 28-year-old man died as the result of a shooting that took place in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Comtois said Montreal police received a 911 call concerning the sound of gunshots near rue Pierre Corneille and rue De Boucherville just after midnight.
When police officers arrived on the scene, the victim was found on the ground with gunshots in his upper body. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was later declared dead at the hospital.
The investigation has been transferred to the major crime unit. On Thursday morning around 8 a.m., police said investigators were currently on the scene and a perimeter had been established.
A canine had also been brought to the scene to try and get information about what happened during the shooting.
Montreal police confirmed with MTL Blog that were still no arrests had been made regarding this homicide.
