A Shooting In Lachine On Sunday Night Left A 50-Year-Old Dead
A second shooting occured on Sunday night in Ville Saint-Laurent.
Montreal police received various 911 calls on Sunday evening around 8 p.m. concerning an individual who was found on the floor in an apartment, which was apparently the result of a shooting in Lachine.
The 50-year-old victim was located on boulevard Saint-Joseph near rue Sainte-Marie and had been injured by a firearm.
"On the scene, police officers found a person on the ground unconscious," SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois said.
First responders did their best to try and revive the man, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on the scene.
Comtois confirmed that this incident is being considered the thirty-third homicide on Montreal's territory this year.
The SPVM established a perimeter around the apartment on Sunday night, where the major crimes unit continues to investigate. The circumstances of the event remain unknown for the time being.
And that wasn't the only shooting in Montreal that occurred that day. Just after 9:30 p.m., a 911 call was sent in to the Montreal police about the sound of gunshots on rue Petit, near rue Lanthier in Ville Saint-Laurent.
Comtois explained that when police officers arrived on this scene, they reported finding various shell casings and bullet holes on the premises. At the time of writing this article, there were no injuries that had been reported regarding this matter.
Police set up a security perimeter in the area of the scene so investigators can try to determine what happened during this incident.
By 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, no arrests had been made regarding either of these shootings.
