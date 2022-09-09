A '90s-'00s Music Video Dance Party Is Coming To Montreal With Retro Vibes & Drink Specials
Old-school VJ Rick the Temp is hosting!
If the upcoming 2000's throwback party from Super Taste MTL isn't vintage enough for you, the team behind Jardin Royalmount have just the event to take you back in time. A '90s and '00s-themed "old-school" music video dance party is coming to the venue later this month, with special host Rick Campanelli, also known as "Rick the Temp," a beloved '90s radio and TV personality.
The former face of music video party giant MuchMusic, Rick will be joined by DJ Quest, the Salvadorian-born performer known for pioneering the "Hamster style" of DJing. The party itself will feature old-school music videos playing on big screens across the venue, with retro lighting and multiple stages to get your groove on.
You can expect drink specials and, of course, the opportunity to go full VIP with tables, bottle service and lounges to chill in between blistering dance moves. The Royalmount's previous throwback parties have sold out, including their recreation of '90s nightclub Club Dome, so get your tickets early if you want to jam to Ace of Base, Black Box and their contemporaries.
The Ultimate Old-School Video Dance Party
When: 8 p.m. on Friday, September 23
Where: Jardin Royalmount, 8187 Rue Royden, Montreal, QC
Cost: GA tickets start at $60.65