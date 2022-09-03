A 2000s Dance Party Is Coming To Montreal This Month & It's Gonna Be Nostalgic AF
It's Britney, b*tch!
If you grew up in the 2000s, then chances are you got your groove on to some pretty rad music. Well, you can re-live the good 'ole days this month at a 2000s-themed dance party hosted by none other than Super Taste MTL.
"We'll mix the biggest songs of the 00's-early 10's to bring you the full Y2K fantasy. Get ready for a night of dancing, singing and FETCH!" Super Taste wrote.
The event will be taking place on Saturday, September 24th at Bar Le Ritz and tickets are on sale now. The event is known to be one of their most popular ones and tends to always sell out, so it's best to get in on the action while you can.
You and your crew can get down on the dance floor to hits by 2000s icons including Britney Spears, Rihanna, Flo Rida, Nelly Furtado, 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Sean Paul, Ke$ha, Fergie and Lindsay Lohan. Yes, Linsday Lohan! Don't pretend like you don't know all the words to 'Rumors'.
The event is reserved for those 18 years of age and older and tickets are $14 plus tax. The party will start at 11:00 p.m. and go on all the way to 3:00 a.m. It's important to note that no refunds will be given unless the date of the event is changed or cancelled.
So, who is ready to get their dance on at a much-needed throwback moment?
2000s Dance Party
Price: $14 (+ tax)
When: Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.
Address: Bar Le Ritz, 179, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.