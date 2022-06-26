Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

This Y2K Throwback Party Will Recreate One Of Montreal's Hottest '90s Nightclubs

Club Dôme is back on July 8. 🪩🍸

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Two people dance under a disco ball. Right: Someone pours pink drinks from a cocktail shaker into glasses.

@jardinmtl | Instagram

Jardin Royalmount is turning up the heat during a city hot spell with a throwback party that'll get partygoers sweating it out on the dance floor. On July 8, the Y2K-themed festivities will transport attendees to Club Dôme — one of Montreal's largest-ever nightclubs, known for its cage dancing, themed nights and foam parties.

For over a decade, from the '90s to the early 2000s, Dôme offered the pinnacle of luxurious city nightlife with a massive 2,000-person dance floor, more than a dozen bars across two levels, an extravagant VIP section, a booming sound system and riveting light shows.

The Dôme Montreal Throwback Party will tap into the nostalgia and recreate those vibes, promising "iconic DJs, dance cages, special effects and other surprises."


The party will take place within Jardin Royalmount's 18,000-square-foot open-air garden and 8,000-square-foot indoor glass-walled pavilion.

Located in the Town of Mount Royal, the venue will offer the full club experience with bottle service. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on-site à la carte.

Attendees can reserve four, six or ten-person tables with tickets ranging upward from $70+ per person when split evenly between table reservations. Larger tables must purchase either one or two bottles during the party as well for an additional fee. While all tickets are transferrable, they're not refundable.

Dôme Montreal Throwback Party

When: July 8, 8 p.m.

Where: Jardin Royalmount, 8187 Chem. Royden

Cost: $70+ if you go in on a group table with friends.

Website

