A Candlelight Acoustic Taylor Swift Tribute Is Coming To Montreal This Winter
It's going to be moody.
Montrealers know the feeling of pandemic dread "All Too Well" and it can be hard to "Shake It Off." Though that "Blank Space" in your soul might make you just want to throw on a "Cardigan" and retreat into the embrace of your well-worn couch, at least one planned Montreal concert might inspire you to head out this winter.
An acoustic tribute to Taylor Swift is coming to the Plateau's Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church. The event promises to present a reimagined selection from the American songstress's discography, transforming upbeat tracks into a moody spectacle.
Candles will illuminate the stage as a string quartet runs through 14 of Swift's greatest hits, including the aforementioned four tracks in addition to "I Don't Want to Live Forever," "Enchanted," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Invisible String," "Lover," "Love Story," "New Romantics," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Wildest Dream" and "You Belong With Me."
The entire event has a runtime of one hour.
The concert is scheduled to have shows on two dates — Saturday, February 5 and Thursday, February 17 — with performances scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each evening.
It's unclear, however, if public health restrictions will allow the events to take place. Currently, music halls, theatres and places of worship are closed, and Quebec has a nightly curfew beginning at 10 p.m.
In an online FAQ section, organizers say they could reschedule the Taylor Swift tributes if the situation requires it, in which case ticketholders could just attend the new event. If the curfew persists, organizers will move the concerts to earlier times.
Tickets range in price from $30 to $60 depending on the seating section.
Get all the details below.
Candlelight acoustic Taylor Swift tribute
Price: $30 to $60, depending on the seating section
Where: Église St-Jean-Baptiste, 4237, av. Henri Julien, Montreal, QC
When: Saturday, February 5 and Thursday, February 17, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each evening
Why You Have To Go: For the perfect moody soundtrack to our second winter of discontent
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.