Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Things To Do
what to do in montreal this weekend

A Candlelight Acoustic Taylor Swift Tribute Is Coming To Montreal This Winter

It's going to be moody.

A Candlelight Acoustic Taylor Swift Tribute Is Coming To Montreal
Candlelight Concerts by Fever | Facebook

Montrealers know the feeling of pandemic dread "All Too Well" and it can be hard to "Shake It Off." Though that "Blank Space" in your soul might make you just want to throw on a "Cardigan" and retreat into the embrace of your well-worn couch, at least one planned Montreal concert might inspire you to head out this winter.

An acoustic tribute to Taylor Swift is coming to the Plateau's Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church. The event promises to present a reimagined selection from the American songstress's discography, transforming upbeat tracks into a moody spectacle.

Candles will illuminate the stage as a string quartet runs through 14 of Swift's greatest hits, including the aforementioned four tracks in addition to "I Don't Want to Live Forever," "Enchanted," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Invisible String," "Lover," "Love Story," "New Romantics," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Wildest Dream" and "You Belong With Me."

The entire event has a runtime of one hour.

The concert is scheduled to have shows on two dates — Saturday, February 5 and Thursday, February 17 — with performances scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each evening.

It's unclear, however, if public health restrictions will allow the events to take place. Currently, music halls, theatres and places of worship are closed, and Quebec has a nightly curfew beginning at 10 p.m.

In an online FAQ section, organizers say they could reschedule the Taylor Swift tributes if the situation requires it, in which case ticketholders could just attend the new event. If the curfew persists, organizers will move the concerts to earlier times.

Tickets range in price from $30 to $60 depending on the seating section.

Get all the details below.

Candlelight acoustic Taylor Swift tribute

Price: $30 to $60, depending on the seating section

Where: Église St-Jean-Baptiste, 4237, av. Henri Julien, Montreal, QC

When: Saturday, February 5 and Thursday, February 17, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each evening

Why You Have To Go: For the perfect moody soundtrack to our second winter of discontent

Website


In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Where You Can Go Sledding For FREE In Montreal This Winter

Shred the slopes!

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Even though Christmas is over, winter definitely isn't. To be fair, winter has barely begun and there's plenty of time to enjoy the snowy season. And winter in Montreal means one thing: sledding!

Already, several Montreal parks are opening up their slopes for sledding, tubing and tobogganing — depending on weather conditions, of course. The beauty of it is that many of the city's premier sledding locations are absolutely free to enjoy.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Outdoor Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That Are Actually Fun & Not Closed

Have the best holiday weekend ever! 🌟

@alexiabjarry | Instagram, @jeannouvadrouille | Instagram

It's Christmas weekend in Montreal, and the city is looking festive! Regardless of whether or not you celebrate, there are still plenty of things to do if you want to enjoy some holiday magic.

Sure, there are COVID-19 measures in effect, but you can still get outside and explore your city. From enchanting scenery to winter sports to illuminated walks with a cup of hot cocoa in hand, Omicron can't take away ALL our fun.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Artists Are Turning An Ugly Wall That Looms Over The Plateau Into A Massive Mural

The community will choose from a selection of interactive murals that are being projected onto the wall.

Art by Birdfingersss | images courtesy of Colin Riendeau

Every morning, as Colin Riendeau sits by the window of his Plateau-Mont-Royal apartment sipping tea, he looks up at a huge grey concrete wall. Now, after seven years, he's doing something to change that. By partnering with Montreal artists, MAPP_MTL and MURAL, Riendeau is helping to transform the eyesore across the road into one of the area's biggest and most vibrant murals.

Before the final mural can be painted, Riendeau and the artist collective — consisting of multimedia director Aude Guivarc'h and interactive designer Hugo Daoust (who's also a media artist and creative coder) in collaboration with several mural artists — are projecting digital, interactive versions of potential mural designs onto the 13-story building as a test run, beginning this weekend.

Keep Reading Show less

One Of Canada's Biggest Escape Room Games Is In Laval & It Feels Like A Dystopian Movie

Can you save humanity from out-of-control artificial intelligence? This game is as challenging as it is impressive.

Escaparium Laval - Jeu d'Évasion - Escape Game | Facebook

The fate of humanity rests in your hands — well, at least if you sign up to play Rain Corp., a recent escape room game added to the roster at Escaparium's Laval location, which bills itself as one of the biggest escape room games in Canada.

The sprawling 2,500-square-foot room allows you to fully immerse yourself in gameplay and completely escape from reality while you race to solve puzzles and find clues, almost as if you were a character in a dystopian sci-fi film.

Keep Reading Show less