A Taylor Swift Dance Party Is Coming To Montreal Next Month
Are you feeling 22?
This is definitely an exciting month for Swifties out there as Taylor Swift is set on releasing her newest album,MIDNIGHTS on October 21 — making this her tenth studio album and third release in only two years. Well, you'll be able to get down to all of Swift's newest songs and of course countless other classics at an upcoming Taylor Swift dance party taking place in Montreal on November 5.
SUPER TASTE MTL is throwing yet another iconic pop party dedicated to Swift herself where you'll be able to enjoy music, visuals and even some surprises. "Let's celebrate MIDNIGHTS with another edition of our Taylor night - come sing and dance to the best songs from her 10 albums with 300 other superfans!" SUPER TASTE wrote.
The dance party will take place at Bar Le Ritz in Montreal's Mile-Ex neighbourhood where you can get down to hits such as 'Shake It Off', '22', 'I Knew You Were Trouble', 'Blank Space', and so many more. The event is reserved for those 18 years of age and older and will run from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.
The party is currently sold out. However, SUPER TASTE is allowing Swifties who didn't get a chance to snag a pair of tickets to join a waitlist — and considering it's Taylor Swift, the wait is obviously worth it.
Taylor Swift Dance Party
Price: $15 + tax (tickets are currently sold out but a waitlist is available)
When: November 5, 2022, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: Bar Le Ritz — 179 rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.