A Construction Cone Was Cemented Into Rue Sherbrooke & It's The Most Montreal Thing Ever

The reactions are hilarious!

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A construction cone cemented into the sidewalk on Rue Sherbrooke Ouest in Montreal, Quebec.

Serge Sasseville | Twitter

Sure, Montreal is known for its bagels, poutine and smoked meat but the orange construction cone has dolefully become the city's true emblem. Although no one construction cone is more special than the other, there's one standout orange pylon that has been garnering a lot of attention this past week.

On January 20, 2023, Serge Sasseville, an independent city councillor in the Peter-MCGill district in the Ville-Marie borough, published two photos on his Twitter where an orange can be seen buried beneath freshly laid asphalt on rue Sherbrooke Ouest.

The cherry on top? It's directly outside the prestigious Ritz-Carlton hotel.

"An orange cone with fresh asphalt on top of it has been placed on the pavement in front of the @RitzCarlton Montreal in the Peter-McGill district of @CentrevilleMTL. Although I'm their City Councillor and they ask me when it will be removed, I can't answer them," tweeted the elected official.

A reply to Serge Sasseville's tweet.A reply to Serge Sasseville's tweet.Serge Sasseville | Twitter

Turns out, the cone is protecting a pole base with wiring and the cone will be cut when the time comes to reinstall the equipment, one user said in a reply to Sasseville's tweet — a fact that was later confirmed by the City of Montreal to the Journal de Montréal.

Although the city councillor has since turned off replies below the tweet, that didn't stop a few people from hilariously sharing their thoughts regarding the cemented cone.

A reply to Serge Sasseville's tweet.A reply to Serge Sasseville's tweet.Serge Sasseville | Twitter

"It gives the impression that the orange cone has become the 'branding' of Montreal," one person wrote — and they aren't wrong!

A reply to Serge Sasseville's tweet. A reply to Serge Sasseville's tweet. Serge Sasseville | Twitter

"It's a form of public art?" another user asked.

Although no date has been publicly set for the removal of the cone, Montrealers don't seem to be too pressed, considering we're so used to construction shenanigans by now.

    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
