A Construction Cone Was Cemented Into Rue Sherbrooke & It's The Most Montreal Thing Ever
The reactions are hilarious!
Sure, Montreal is known for its bagels, poutine and smoked meat but the orange construction cone has dolefully become the city's true emblem. Although no one construction cone is more special than the other, there's one standout orange pylon that has been garnering a lot of attention this past week.
On January 20, 2023, Serge Sasseville, an independent city councillor in the Peter-MCGill district in the Ville-Marie borough, published two photos on his Twitter where an orange can be seen buried beneath freshly laid asphalt on rue Sherbrooke Ouest.
The cherry on top? It's directly outside the prestigious Ritz-Carlton hotel.
\u201cUn c\u00f4ne orange par dessus lequel du bitume a \u00e9t\u00e9 fraichement pos\u00e9 sur le trottoir devant le @RitzCarlton de Montr\u00e9al dans le district Peter-McGill de @CentrevilleMTL. Bien que je sois leur Conseiller de la Ville et qu\u2019on me demande quand il sera enlev\u00e9, je ne peux leur r\u00e9pondre\u201d— J.Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him) (@J.Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him)) 1674252664
"An orange cone with fresh asphalt on top of it has been placed on the pavement in front of the @RitzCarlton Montreal in the Peter-McGill district of @CentrevilleMTL. Although I'm their City Councillor and they ask me when it will be removed, I can't answer them," tweeted the elected official.
Turns out, the cone is protecting a pole base with wiring and the cone will be cut when the time comes to reinstall the equipment, one user said in a reply to Sasseville's tweet — a fact that was later confirmed by the City of Montreal to the Journal de Montréal.
Although the city councillor has since turned off replies below the tweet, that didn't stop a few people from hilariously sharing their thoughts regarding the cemented cone.
"It gives the impression that the orange cone has become the 'branding' of Montreal," one person wrote — and they aren't wrong!
"It's a form of public art?" another user asked.
Although no date has been publicly set for the removal of the cone, Montrealers don't seem to be too pressed, considering we're so used to construction shenanigans by now.