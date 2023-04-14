A Dog Festival Is Coming To Montreal This Summer — So Get Ready For Cuteness Overload
Woopaw Fest is coming in hot with its first edition!
Montreal is going to the dogs this summer but in the best way possible. The very first edition of the Woopaw Fest is coming to Montreal from June 30 to July 2, 2023 — so mark you and your furry friends' calendars.
The canine carnival is being thrown by Pawsome Club MTL and will take place at the Bassins Peel in Griffintown where you and your doggos can enjoy several dog breed gatherings and activities for your pets, their parents and any and all dog lovers.
"The Woopaw Fest 2023 is the first edition of a fun dog carnival in Montreal, revolving around canine appreciation with a shopping area giving visibility to local businesses that care about the happiness of our faithful companions," the festival wrote on its Facebook page.
According to Narcity Québec, festival-goers can take in a massive parade on the banks of the Lachine Canal, featuring all sorts of dog breeds in maximum floofage. In addition to the shopping booths, parade and on-site activities, a dog photo booth will also be there for you and your furry companion to enjoy.
The dog fest costs $3 for dog parents, or "pawrents" as it's said at the Pawsome Club and $5 for the public.
Woopaw Fest 2023
Pawsome Club MTL | Facebook
Price: $3 for dog parents and $5 for the public
When: June 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. | July 1 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. | July 2 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Bassins Peel, Montreal, QC