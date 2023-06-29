An Epic Streetfood Festival Is Returning To Montreal's Old Port With Dishes Starting At $3
You can eat everything your wallet will allow!
Sizzling grillades, crunchy fried doughs and fresh fruity drinks — what more could a Montrealer hope for in a weekend? All these experiences and more are waiting for you at Festival Streetfood Montreal, now entering its third year.
The festival is taking over Old Port's Clock Tower Quay for one delicious weekend in mid-July, bringing together dozens of vendors with culinary backgrounds from across the globe. It's going to be a veritable smorgasbord of flavours, with local favourites like Ca Lem joining perhaps lesser-known but equally tasty joints like Paella Marisol.
The festival hopes to offer more than 150 distinct dishes, including "arepas, birria tacos, dim sum, takoyaki, paella, kebabs, and bubble tea," according to a recent press release. Each food item will be priced between $3 and $15, making this one of the most affordable festivals in town and allowing visitors to try as many treats as their wallets will allow.
Featured chefs include the minds and palates behind Street Monkeys, Imadake, La Bêtise, Cuisine de Manille, L'Arepa, Gon Bui, Tiger Sugar, Kwizinn, La Toxica, Les Papi Churros and… too many more spots to name here. While you're enjoying a variety of low-priced treats, you can also enjoy a Loto-Québec fireworks display on the festival's first night.
Live music will serve as a backdrop for your culinary discoveries as you travel across a world of flavours just by walking to the next stall at the Quay.
And there's extra good news for the vegetarians in the audience: for the first time, Festival Streetfood Montreal has challenged each of its many vendors to create a meat-free dish in the style of their own cultural tradition. This means even your vegan friends are likely to find something new to love, all cooked by local chefs from Montreal's culinary scene.
Festival Streetfood Montreal
When: Thursday, July 13th: 5pm – 11pm
Friday, July 14th: Noon – 10pm
Saturday, July 15th: Noon – 10pm
Sunday, July 16th: Noon - 10pm
Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old Port of Montreal
Price: $3 entry, dishes between $3 and $15 each
Why You Should Go: To taste a wide variety of street dishes from popular chefs across the city, priced low so you can keep eating all weekend!