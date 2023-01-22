Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Fire Killed A 75-Year-Old Woman On Saturday Night & Police Are Still Investigating

The fire is not considered arson at this time.

Staff Writer
A firetruck drives through snow in Montreal.

A firetruck drives through snow in Montreal.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Near 10 p.m. on January 21, a fire broke out in a building on boulevard Gouin near rue du Pont, according to an SPVM spokesperson. The fire killed one person, a 75-year-old woman, and the police don't currently suspect any criminal activity.

Investigators from the arson squad determined that there is likely no criminal activity behind the fire, but are still working to determine what actually took place.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...