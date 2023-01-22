A Fire Killed A 75-Year-Old Woman On Saturday Night & Police Are Still Investigating
The fire is not considered arson at this time.
Jan 22, 2023, 10:26 AM
Near 10 p.m. on January 21, a fire broke out in a building on boulevard Gouin near rue du Pont, according to an SPVM spokesperson. The fire killed one person, a 75-year-old woman, and the police don't currently suspect any criminal activity.
Investigators from the arson squad determined that there is likely no criminal activity behind the fire, but are still working to determine what actually took place.
