A Hit-&-Run In Montreal Left A 21-Year-Old With Life-Threatening Injuries

A police spokesperson said Monday morning the man's life was still at risk.

Flashing blue and red lights on a Montreal police vehicle.

A 21-year-old is in the hospital in what police have described as a "critical state" after a hit-and-run in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood Sunday evening.

SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque said Monday morning the man's life was still at risk.

Details are few so far, Lévesque told the media the police collision squad is pursuing "multiple investigative steps" in this file.

The investigation is ongoing.

