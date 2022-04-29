Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Massive Warehouse Sale For Your Doggo Is Happening This Weekend In Montreal

From treats, apparel, to walking gear...Silver Paw has got you covered! 🐶🐾

Associate Editor
SilverPaw warehouse sale in Montreal, Quebec.

SilverPaw warehouse sale in Montreal, Quebec.

Courtesy of Silver Paw

Calling all dog owners and lovers alike! Do you have a doggo? Do you love a good sale? Perfect! Now combine those two together and you've got yourself a massive warehouse event this weekend for anything and everything you'd need to spoil your fur baby rotten with.

Montreal-based company Silver Paw is hosting its very own warehouse sale from April 30 to May 1, 2022, and it's a dog owner's dream.

Silver Paw prides itself on providing pet owners with a brand that is both functional and innovative, and you can get your hands on loads of dog products this weekend.

From apparel, walking gear, beds, natural treats, veterinary health products, all the way to countless pet accessories, you can score up to 80% off these stellar items and the best part of it all? Your doggo can join in on the action, too.

Promotional poster for the warehouse sale.Promotional poster for the warehouse sale.Courtesy of Silver Paw

Silver Paw isn't just offering your standard pet products. The ultimate one-stop-shop for all things dog will quite literally transform your labrador into labdrador-able with their unique designs and an endless variety of pet selections to choose from.

You can easily update your doggo's lifestyle from ruff to ravishing, and you'll be doing a good deed while you're at it.

Not only can you score yourself a pretty sweet deal, but proceeds of the sale will also be donated to the Montreal SPCA.

Silver Paw has worked closely with the SPCA, donating loads since its start all while anonymously paying for many dog surgeries.

So, if you love to spoil your fur baby, you've now got the ideal date to do just that!

Silver Paw Warehouse Sale

Sale: Up to 80% off

When: April 30 to May 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 5196B, rue de la Savane, Montreal, QC

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...