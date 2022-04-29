A Massive Warehouse Sale For Your Doggo Is Happening This Weekend In Montreal
From treats, apparel, to walking gear...Silver Paw has got you covered! 🐶🐾
Calling all dog owners and lovers alike! Do you have a doggo? Do you love a good sale? Perfect! Now combine those two together and you've got yourself a massive warehouse event this weekend for anything and everything you'd need to spoil your fur baby rotten with.
Montreal-based company Silver Paw is hosting its very own warehouse sale from April 30 to May 1, 2022, and it's a dog owner's dream.
Silver Paw prides itself on providing pet owners with a brand that is both functional and innovative, and you can get your hands on loads of dog products this weekend.
From apparel, walking gear, beds, natural treats, veterinary health products, all the way to countless pet accessories, you can score up to 80% off these stellar items and the best part of it all? Your doggo can join in on the action, too.
Promotional poster for the warehouse sale.Courtesy of Silver Paw
Silver Paw isn't just offering your standard pet products. The ultimate one-stop-shop for all things dog will quite literally transform your labrador into labdrador-able with their unique designs and an endless variety of pet selections to choose from.
You can easily update your doggo's lifestyle from ruff to ravishing, and you'll be doing a good deed while you're at it.
Not only can you score yourself a pretty sweet deal, but proceeds of the sale will also be donated to the Montreal SPCA.
Silver Paw has worked closely with the SPCA, donating loads since its start all while anonymously paying for many dog surgeries.
So, if you love to spoil your fur baby, you've now got the ideal date to do just that!
Silver Paw Warehouse Sale
Sale: Up to 80% off
When: April 30 to May 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 5196B, rue de la Savane, Montreal, QC