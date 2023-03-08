A Huge Vintage & Self-Care Pop-Up Market With Over 60 Vendors Is Coming To Montreal
Vintage furniture, fashion, jewelry, beauty products, candles and more. 🛍️
Spring is slowly approaching (despite the grim Marc-April weather outlook). Sooner rather than later, it will be time to pull those old shorts and sandals out of your closet and prepare for the sunny days of summer. If your wardrobe is outdated and needs an urgent update, you might want to check out this market coming to Montreal.
The free-to-attend Turquoise's Treasures mega pop-up is back from March 30 to April 2 and will feature about 60 vendors in total, organizers say. They promise plenty of vintage clothing, shoes and jewelry.
And if you're not a big fashionista, the pop-up will also feature home decor, retro furniture, beauty products, cheesecake bites, artwork, custom gift boxes and more.
If you've never heard of Turquoise's Treasures before, you can see the endless finds and home ideas on the boutique's website or Instagram page.
Turquoise's Treasures mega pop-upCourtesy of Élise Gravel
Local entrepreneur Élise Gravel started her pop-up journey in November 2020, gathering about five vendors in small empty Montreal bars with the help of another vintage lover Angie.
Today, her brand Turquoise's Treasures is well-established in Montreal's vintage scene. She runs it solo and organizes monthly pop-up events at Saint-Jean-Berchmans Church in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.
And for the first time ever, Turquoise's Treasures is coming to the Alexis Nihon mall in Westmount.
"I was often asked if I would try new locations, by both participating boutiques and clients. A new location brings all kinds of advantages: new clients, new vendors and more exposure," Gravel told MTL Blog.
In addition to the new location, the event will be held over four days instead of two, showcasing more than 30 different boutiques every day, including vendors who never participated in the monthly pop-ups before.
If you can't make it to the pop-up downtown, Turquoise's Treasures is also coming to Saint-Jean-Berchmans Church on March 18 and 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Turquoise's Treasures Mega Vintage & Self-Care Pop-Up (Alexis Nihon Edition)
When:
- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 30 and 31.
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 1 and 2.
Where: Alexis Nihon Shopping Centre (ground floor), 1500, avenue Atwater (Atwater metro station)