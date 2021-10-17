montreal canadiens
The Bell Centre Was Packed For The Habs' 1st Full-Capacity Home Game In 585 Days (VIDEOS)

2019 — is that you?

@canadiensmtl | Instagram

Remember 2019? When you could be surrounded by people in venues and not have a worry in the world. Well, on Saturday, October 16, the Bell Centre was finally able to be at full capacity for a Montreal Canadiens home game again and it was giving off major 2019 vibes.

For the first time in 585 days, the Habs' were able to play in front of a full crowd and the team said it was "worth the wait." In case you couldn't make it in person, here are some visuals of what the night looked like.

Naturally, the arena was filled with fans wearing red jerseys in support of their favourite team.

At full capacity, the Bell Centre can seat a total of 21,302 fans. And by the looks of the footage, it was definitely a pretty full house on Saturday.

Although the Habs may have lost their first home game 3-1 to the New York Rangers, the energy was definitely still there.


All kinds of videos were shared on Twitter where you can hear Montreal Canadiens' fans chanting and cheering for the team.

