A Montreal Apartment Building Fire Left 1 Person Dead
Firefighters were called to an apartment complex in Côte-des-Neiges at around 3 a.m.
A fire in a Montreal apartment building in the early morning of May 30 left one person dead, according to police.
Firefighters were called to a complex on avenue Gatineau in Côte-des-Neiges "shortly before" 3 a.m., SPVM spokesperson Raphäel Bergeron said. They found a body in one apartment while searching the building.
An autopsy will be necessary to identify the individual.
Bergeron added that officials did not find any traces of accelerant or any other suspicious conditions.
