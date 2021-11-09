News

A Cyclist Got Stuck Under A Truck After A Crash On Montreal's Saint-Laurent Boulevard

The cyclist is now in critical condition.

A Cyclist Got Stuck Under A Truck After A Crash On Montreal's Saint-Laurent Boulevard
Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

A 66-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after a crash with a truck on the corner or rue de Liège and boulevard Saint-Laurent in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the collision occurred at 2:35 p.m. as the truck was turning right onto de Liège and the cyclist was heading down Saint-Laurent.

The cyclist then became lodged under the truck until the fire department was able to free him.

Police now fear for the cyclist's life.

The truck driver, a man in his 60s, was not injured but received treatment for shock at the scene, Brabant said.

As of 4:30 p.m., Saint-Laurent was closed to traffic south of boulevard Crémazie as investigators conducted an analysis.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.