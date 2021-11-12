Montreal Was Ranked #2 Best Work-From-Home City In The World For These 17 Reasons
Only Melbourne in Australia ranked higher.
If you work from home in Montreal then congratulations because you're living in the world's second-best city to do that, according to a new ranking.
HR platform WorkMotion's study, "The Cities Best Facilitating Remote Work: A Global Index," gave Montreal a total score of 98.20 based on 17 criteria. Melbourne in Australia was the only place to beat out Montreal with a perfect score of 100.
Canada had three of the top 20 cities with Toronto in sixth place and Vancouver in 16th. Actually, Canada had more cities in the top 20 than any other country on the list.
So why is Montreal such a great place to work from home?
According to the study, it's a great place for all of the following reasons:
- Ease of Compliance
- Legal Requirements
- Remote Worker Visa Availability
- Taxes
- Cost of Housing
- Access to Housing
- City Affordability
- Political Stability
- Safety & Security
- Minority Equality
- LGBT+ Equality
- Gender Equality
- Quality of Public Education
- Access to Health Care
- Happiness
- Cultural Attractions
- Mobility
You can see the score and ranking for each individual criterion on the WorkMotion website.
After Melbourne and Montreal, the top cities for people to work remotely are Sydney (Australia), Wellington (New Zealand) and Prague (Czech Republic).
Dubai (U.A.E.), Honolulu (U.S.) and Mexico City (Mexico) make up the bottom three.
Last week, Quebec ended its teleworking recommendation, which means some of you may have to put on real pants and head back to the office as of November 15.
But the government says it's up to individual employers to decide what works best for them — and in the world's second-best city to work from home that could very well mean staying put.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
