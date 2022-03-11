Trending Topics

montreal homes for sale

7 Homes For Sale Under $400K In & Around Montreal's Best Work-From-Home Suburb

From walk-in closets to pools to a waterfront view!

Homes for sale in a Montreal suburb ranked among the best places to work from home​
Linda Gauthier | M Immobilier, Mylène Thibault & Éric Landreville | RE/MAX Platine

PCMag recently ranked the best work-from-home cities for 2022 and a Montreal suburb — Notre-Dame-de-L'Île-Perrot, the largest municipality on the eponymous Île-Perrot — came in sixth, making it the best place in the area for remote workers, at least according to the list. And guess what, house hunters? There are homes for sale in the coveted Montreal suburb!

While the magazine narrowed in on Notre-Dame-de-L'Île-Perrot, it shouted out all four municipalities on Île-Perrot as great places to work from home, which it says it determined using data on affordability, liveability and internet connectivity.

"Our favourite Montreal suburb balances on the line between town and country. The four municipalities of Ile-Perrot offer bigger, more affordable suburban homes than other parts of the well-off West Island, along with easy access to close-by country parks, cross-country skiing, and biking trails," says PCMag.

"While there’s a shopping centre on the island, a commuter-rail station means that if you’re heading into the city, you don’t have to drive."

If PCMag's rave review is enough to convince you to buy a home on the beautiful L'Île-Perrot, or at least to take a look around the area, here's what you can get for under $400,000, according to Centris listings.

Semi-Detached Cottage With Fenced Yard

Linda Gauthier | M Immobilier

Price: $379,000

Address: 312, rue du Boisé, L'Île-Perrot, QC

Description: This home recently got freshened up with new laminate flooring on the main floor, a paint job, new ceramic flooring and a new backsplash in the kitchen as well as a new A/C wall unit. If you're looking for a spacious two-bedroom, one-bathroom townhome that's in a prime location but also close to highway 20, this is the place for you.

View Here

Detached, Renovated Bungalow With Four Bedrooms & A Cathedral Ceiling

Price: $399,000

Address: 260, 7e Avenue, L'Île-Perrot, QC

Description: This charming bungalow has undergone many renovations over the past few years and features a gorgeous kitchen with a central island and a finished basement. With four bedrooms, a laundry room, a fenced yard and an outdoor patio, this is a family-friendly home that's also great for entertaining.

View Here

Loft-Style Condo In The Heart Of Île-Perrot

Mylène Thibault & Éric Landreville | RE/MAX Platine

Price: $299,000

Address: 324, rue des Pionniers, L'Île-Perrot, QC

Description: This beautiful unit in the heart of Île Perrot is not your average two-bedroom condo — it's laid out over two floors with a staircase leading to the mezzanine. It also has a wood-panelled wall offering an urban and loft-like atmosphere.

View Here

Two-Bedroom Condo With Wood Fireplace

Price: $324,900

Address: 500, 22e Avenue, apt. 32, L'Île-Perrot, QC

Description: This warm and welcoming two-bedroom condo has a wood-burning fireplace, big storage room in the basement and two parking spaces.

View Here

Open-Concept Condo With Walk-In Closet, Garage & Terrasse

Price: $360,000

Address: 570, avenue Forest, apt. 1, Pincourt, QC

Description: This lovely open concept condo has a modern kitchen, garage and terrasse. The master bedroom is also super spacious with a walk-in closet and space for a king-sized bed so you can live large in Pincourt.

View Here

Property Right On The Water

Price: $350,000

Address: 20, 159e Avenue, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot

Description: This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot has direct access to the waterfront.

View Here

Bungalow With An Inground Swimming Pool

Charles-Étienne Dumoulin & Abbas Esmaili | RE/MAX Royal (Jordan)

Price: $389,000

Address: 8, rue Serey Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC

Description: This bungalow built in 1977 has four bedrooms, a landscaped backyard and even an inground pool, making it the perfect summer oasis.

View Here

