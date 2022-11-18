Montreal Is Getting A New Cheap Bus Service To Cities In New York & Tickets Start At US$25.75
WAY cheaper than gas.
If you were considering a little road trip to the states this winter but don't own a driving license or a car, you should know that Montreal is getting a new bus service to cities across New York, including NYC, starting in December.
Bus companies Megabus and Trailways of New York are joining forces to offer expanded service options connecting more than 100 cities in Canada and the United States.
Megabus already serves the Montreal-Toronto corridor, but many of the U.S. destinations are new.
From Montreal, you'll be able to travel to Albany, Champlain, Glens Falls, New York City, Plattsburgh and Saratoga Springs. Toronto will also get a new bus service connecting it with six cities.
At the time of writing, one-way tickets to the Big Apple are US$98. Tickets to the halfway point of Glen Falls, New York are US$58 if you're looking for a small-town feel. A quick getaway just across the border to Champlain, New York will cost you US$25.75. Going a little farther to Plattsburgh costs US$27. A one-way trip to Saratoga Springs is US$64. And it's US$69 to get to Albany.
"By working collaboratively with Megabus and selling our products on megabus.com, Trailways of New York can introduce its brand and unique destinations to new customers across North America," Alex Berardi, Director of Marketing at Trailways of New York and President of Trailways.com, said in a press release.
"Partnerships like these, between two storied brands that control the end-to-end travel experience, are the future of ground transportation across North America," he concluded.
Schedules are already available online and tickets can be purchased for travel dates after December 5. Happy road-tripping.