A New Italian Café In Montreal's Plateau Is Giving Away Free Cannolis This Weekend
There are a dozen flavours to pick from with the purchase of a coffee or tea. ☕
Popular Italian café Lido is celebrating the opening of its new location in Montreal's Plateau with free cannolis. This weekend customers can pick from a dozen flavours of sweet, creamy ricotta in a fried pastry tube with the purchase of a coffee or tea.
"We will be offering ricotta, Nutella, pistachio, raspberry, lemon, orange, maple & walnut, amaretti, banana, rum and almond, oreo, and red velvet," said Lido Plateau Co-Owner Anthony Montuoro. "People can expect more of the same of what they have come to appreciate and love at our [first] location!"
Lido is known for giving classic Italian treats a twist, like sugar-coated bomboloni doughnuts filled with homemade tiramisu, pistachio, and red velvet ricotta, Nutella, or custard. Flaky sfogliatella layered lobster tail pastries pair well with a cappuccino or hot chocolate, while the cannolis come in two sizes and almost every colour.
But the menu isn't only about dessert, there are savoury options for meat lovers and vegetarians alike. A new sweet and salty sandwich keeps it simple with fresh ricotta and warm honey between slices of fresh foccacia bread. Homemade sausage calzones, proscuitto- or mushroom-topped pizzas, and cacio e pepe (salty pecorino cheese and black pepper) arancini round out a diverse selection that's perfect to eat on-site or take out for a picnic.
"We have limited seating at our original Verdun location, so we wanted to open up a second space where people can truly sit back and enjoy our food in a relaxing atmosphere," said Montuoro.
He said the new Plateau location is designed with students and remote workers in mind, with ample table space and lighting.
The free cannoli promotion will run April 9 and 10.
Lido Plateau
Where: 957 rue Mont-Royal Est
When: Open Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.