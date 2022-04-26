A New Montreal Selfie Studio Will Transport You To A Retro Roadside Motel
Revel in nostalgic Montreal at Le Saint Motel! 📷🦩
Dress in your vintage-inspired best and take some top-notch selfies, or professional shots, in Montreal's newest photo studio. Le Saint Motel launches on Saturday, April 30, with over a dozen rooms adorned with a mix of retro roadside decor and Montreal memorabilia. Bright flamingo pinks, palm trees, and vintage telephone receivers complete the ambiance.
Designed by three local photographers, who know how to make an immersive backdrop, Le Saint Motel offers a unique, self-guided experience. Each room features a creative environment to take pictures. For instance, one offers late 60s Montreal Expo-inspired nostalgia, while another features a pink heart-shaped pool ball pit that looks straight out of a Palm Springs motel.
The rooms are all bathed in balanced lighting, to work well with both cellphones and professional gear.
If you aren’t comfortable taking your own pictures, you can always visit with your favourite photographer or work with the space's co-owner and resident photographer Marisa Parisella.
“Le Saint-Motel is a fantastical interactive experience that puts the artistic direction in your hands," said Parisella, who has an extensive portfolio of creative, boudoir, and pinup shots.
"You can contact me directly by text or email to book a date, I'll reserve the motel for us once I receive your deposit," she said.
There are both public and private rental options for Le Saint-Motel, the latter being more expensive because it means you'll have the entire place to yourself.
The space features murals by local artists, like Angus Byers,Sean Arsenian, and Mel Valiquette, along with a custom staircase byElisia Lee.
Discount tickets priced at $25 for an hour are available until May 1. The building is wheelchair accessible and paid parking is available in the back.
Le Saint Motel
When: opens April 30
Where: Le Chateau St-Ambroise, 4020 rue St-Ambroise
Cost: $25 for one hour until May 1, $50 for two hours; private rentals start at $300 for five guests up to one hour.