This Montreal Mall's New 'Selfie Expo' Has Tons Of Funky Wall Art For Your Next Photo Shoot
The artworks in this new exhibit are "designed to reflect Montreal's culture and identity."
Montreal has all kinds of beautiful spots for a photo shoot, but with the unpredictable weather we're forever faced with, it's not always easy to get the picture you had in mind.
Luckily, the popular Montreal mall Les Cours Mont-Royal has a new "Selfie Expo" that provides all kinds of unique backdrops for you to snap your next Instagram photo that isn't dependent on the weather. Rain or shine, you know you'll be able to get some quality content — and it's totally free.
Person standing in front of wall art.Courtesy of Les Cours Mont-Royal
Next time you venture downtown for a shopping adventure, you can also spend time discovering the different wall photos scattered around Les Cours Mont-Royal. It's basically like the Easter egg hunts you used to do back in the day, but with cool wall art to find instead of chocolate.
"The Selfie Expo caters to every taste with over a dozen exhibits to choose from, including Neon Spinning Wheel, The Bubble Gums, Smiley emojis, The Donuts and many more. They are all especially designed to reflect Montreal’s culture and identity," a press release says.
Some of the pieces allow you to walk right into the pictures, making you feel part of the colourful works of art.
Person standing in front of wall art.Courtesy of Les Cours Mont-Royal
If you've been trying to figure out where to capture your next cool photo, you know where to go.
While you're there, you can also discover the famous Barbie Expo, a permanent exhibit in Les Cours Mont-Royal that showcases over 1,000 Barbies and is the largest of its kind in the entire world.
So much to do all in one mall!
Selfie Expo
Person standing in front of wall art.
Courtesy of Les Cours Mont-Royal
Price: Free
Address: Les Cours Mont-Royal; 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
When: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.