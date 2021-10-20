A new study has revealed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Quebecers' mental health, social and work life and to no one's surprise, we're basically a bunch of quivering wrecks.
Seventy-seven percent of Quebec respondents reported feelings of dissatisfaction with their social lives, but more women (80%) than men (73%) felt dissatisfied.
The study by the Institut de la statistique du Québec evaluated the responses of more than 7,000 Quebecers aged 15 and over.
While many people experienced loneliness and isolation, the study found that women, people under 35, students, and people living alone or in single-parent households were among the groups who were most affected.
Physical and mental health concerns affected the vast majority of Quebecers, according to the study.
Sixty-two percent of Quebecers aged 15 and older reported that they were concerned about their own health during the pandemic. 73% said they were concerned about the health of a loved one "at-risk" (defined as a person "aged 70 and over or with a health problem or working in the health care sector").
In regards to physical activity, the study found that 45% of respondents decreased their activity levels during the pandemic, with 15 to 24-year-olds reporting the largest decrease among all age groups.
And finally, among the vices, 14% of respondents reported an increase in alcohol consumption, while 17% reported a decrease. Four percent of respondents reported an increase in their use of cannabis and 3% reported a decrease.
