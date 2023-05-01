A 'Scent'sational Pop-Up By Sephora, H&M And Mugler Is Coming To Downtown Montreal
Sephora, H&M and Mugler have announced an upcoming immersive fragrance event in downtown Montreal, featuring the new Angel Elixir perfume. The pop-up promises a unique sensory experience that will allow consumers to "fully immerse themselves in the scent."
The May 11 experience will take place at Sephora on rue Sainte-Catherine, with sampling stations for attendees to check out the fragrance, as well as an infinity mirror and other interactive elements (TBA) that promise to stimulate sight, smell and touch. Those who purchase a 50ml Mugler perfume will receive an additional gift.
The event, which takes place the same day that H&M drops its new Mugler collection, is part of introducing fashion icon Hunter Schafer as the newest face of Mugler Angel Elixir.
Schafer is an actress, model and LGBTQ+ activist who rose to fame for her breakthrough role as Jules Vaughn in the hit HBO series "Euphoria." She is known for her outspokenness on issues related to gender and sexuality and her advocacy for the trans community.
"So grateful to Mugler for having me as the new face of Angel to bring the reinvention of this iconic fragrance to life," Schafer wrote about the brand, which has long been known for pushing boundaries and embracing the unconventional.
For those who are unable to attend the Sephora store event, there will be a decorated truck circulating around downtown distributing samples and Sephora coupons.
Mugler x H&M x Sephora
When: May 11, 2023
Where: Sephora, 677, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest