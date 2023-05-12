A Massive Warehouse Sale For Your Dog Is Coming To Montreal This Month
Up to 80% all dog toys, apparel, treats and more! 🐶
If you've got the goodest boy or girl ever then this is the perfect chance to spoil them rotten with a new toy, accessory or summer ensemble. Silver Paw is hosting its first warehouse sale of the year and you can score up to 80% off loads of doggo and cat necessities.
The Montreal-based company will be hosting its sale from Friday, May 19, until Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Galeries des Sources shopping mall (3237, boul. des Sources).
"This year we are going to have a bunch of toys of all kinds — we've never seen this many toys probably," Silver Paw told MTL Blog. "And the best of all, we will be giving free bandanas to the first 100 people who show up."
Customers and their furry friends can expect up to 80% off loads of pet items from toys, treats and accessories to cute doggo apparel, including items from Silver Paw's latest Spring 2023 collection featuring its must-have raincoat and splash suit. Not to mention the array of other products available for purchase including dog bowls, wipes, turf replacement and potty patches.
Dogs are also welcome to show up and shop alongside their hoomans all-weekend long. In addition to toys, accessories and apparel, Silver Paw is also offering up "crazy deals" on its dog supplements and treats.
Dog Warehouse Sale
Price: Up to 80% off
When: May 19, 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 3237, boul. des Sources, Montreal, QC