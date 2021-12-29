Trending Topics

A Teen Was Shot While Walking With Friends In Montreal Tuesday Night

He's in "critical but stable" condition, according to police.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Montreal police are reporting that a 17-year-old was injured by gunfire in Montreal while walking with two friends in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville on the evening of Tuesday, December 28.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the incident occurred near the intersection of boulevard Laurentien and rue Périnault. Authorities received a 911 call at around 10:15 p.m.

Police arrived to find the victim conscious and on the ground with one gunshot wound to his upper body, Chèvrefils explained. His two friends were not injured.

As of the last police update at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 17-year-old was in the hospital in "critical but stable condition," the spokesperson said.

According to preliminary information, she continued, the suspect walked toward the three individuals on boulevard Laurentien before firing and then fleeing on foot before police arrived.

Investigators and crime scene technicians later secured the site to collect information and gather clues with the help of a K-9 unit. Chèvrefils said they found "a few" shell casings on the ground.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

