A Beyoncé Dance Party Is Coming To Montreal Next Month & Tickets Are Only $15
Calling all members of the Beyhive! 🐝
While we all might have to wait until 2023 to see Beyoncé on tour, Montrealers will be able to get down to many of the queen's hits next month. SUPER TASTE MTL is hosting a Beyoncé dance party on November 18 and it's safe to say we'll all be channelling our inner diva.
The "only 100% Bey dance party" will take place at Cabaret Berlin where you can show off your moves to countless hits, remixes and deep cuts.
"Let's get in the mood to f*ck something up! This is THE party for fans of our queen (and Destiny's Child)," SUPER TASTE wrote on its Facebook page. Partygoers will be able to dance the night away to loads of Renaissance hits including "Alien Superstar," "Break My Soul," "Cuff It" and loads of other Beyoncé classics, such as "Single Ladies," "Naughty Girl" and "Crazy In Love," to name a few.
Canada's Drag Race star Kiara will also be making a special appearance to bring some added flare to the dance party.
The event will take place from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and tickets are currently on sale for $15 plus tax and fees.
Considering past SUPER TASTE events, including the Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles parties, sold out hella quick, you and your crew might wanna snag a pair of tix while you can. I mean, it is Beyoncé after all.
Beyoncé Dance Party
Price: $15 + tax and fees.
When: November 18 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: Cabaret Berlin — 1982 rue Ste. Catherine E., Montreal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.