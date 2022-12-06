A Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale Is Happening In Montreal This Week & All Coats Are $79 Or Less
It's the final sale of the year!
If you've been looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe this snowy season, then now might be the perfect time to stock up on some much-needed winter gear. LJJ Essentials is having a massive six-day winter jacket warehouse sale in Montreal this week — and you can get your hands on a winter coat for less than $80.
The winter jacket sale is taking place in Saint-Laurent at 716 boulevard Decarie. The final sale of the year officially begins Thursday, December 8, and will run until Tuesday, December 13.
The coats normally retail for $299 to $399. However, you can score a brand-new jacket for anywhere between $24.99 to $79.99.
LJJ Essentials promises "thousands of new styles," for both men and women, but hurry, 'cause certain sizes and styles sell out rather quickly.
The sale is on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
The clothing company accepts cash, Interac, credit cards and Apple Pay.
Happy shopping!
Massive Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale
Prices: $24.99 to $79.99
When: December 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 & 13
Address: 716 boul. Decarie, Montreal, QC