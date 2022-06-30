Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
air canada

Air Canada Cancelled A Ton Of Summer Flights Amid An Ongoing Global Travel Sh*tshow

The company will offer 154 fewer flights per day in July and August.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​An Air Canada plane is grounded outside the company's hanger at Trudeau Airport in Montreal.

An Air Canada plane is grounded outside the company's hanger at Trudeau Airport in Montreal.

Mario Beauregard | Dreamstime

Air Canada is temporarily cutting back on flights this summer after an uptick in extreme wait times, cancellations, and customer service shortfalls.

Three routes will be temporarily suspended between Montreal and Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Kelowna, along with one from Toronto to Fort McMurray. Most of the flights affected run to and from the company's Montreal and Toronto hubs.

"We are reducing our schedule, on average, by 77 round trips (or 154 flights) per day in total for July and August," an Air Canada spokesperson told MTL Blog.

The company previously operated around 1,000 flights per day on average.

While international flights remain unaffected, aside from "reducing flying at peak times and evening out the customer flow," domestic flights will see frequency reductions, especially for evening and late-night flights by smaller aircrafts.

"Things are not business as usual in our industry globally, and this is affecting our operations and our ability to serve you with our normal standards of care," Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau wrote in an email to customers.

He said the aviation system came to a halt in early 2020 due to the pandemic and the resurgence of travel has created "unprecedented and unforeseen strains."

Rousseau said Air Canada's cuts will bring operational stability by reducing passenger volumes so the company can return to "pre‑pandemic standards."

In the meantime, the airline has confirmed it will continue to offer flexible ticket policies and its new travel self-management tools, such as the Air Canada mobile app, all of which were introduced during the pandemic.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...