Canada Is Extending Travel Restrictions Even Longer
The rules vary, depending on age, citizenship, and vaccination status. ✈️
The Canadian government has extended international travel restrictions by at least another month, which means planning your next trip out of the country won't get simpler anytime soon. Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada have confirmed that all existing travel restrictions will stay in place until at least June 30.
That means all travellers entering Canada by land and sea will need to provide their trip details and proof of COVID-19 vaccination on the ArriveCAN app at least 72 hours before arrival. The rule will continue for all regardless of vaccination status.
\u201c(1/2) The #GoC is extending current border measures for travellers entering Canada until at least June 30, 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/MO267u38oB\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1654007291
Unvaccinated foreign visitors remain barred from entering Canada unless they're granted exceptional clearance. In order for unvaccinated people to be eligible to enter, they must create a quarantine plan, wear a face mask in public, keep a list of close contacts from their first two weeks in the country, and monitor for any potential symptoms of COVID-19.
Entry restrictions vary, depending on a traveller's age, citizenship and vaccination status.
The federal government removed the requirement of pre-entry COVID-19 tests for fully vaccinated travellers on April 1. However, some may still be randomly selected for a mandatory test upon arrival in Canada. The test can be done at an airport testing site or through a self-administered swab.
Fortunately, if you're fully vaccinated and selected for the random test, you can still continue to your destination while you wait for the results.
All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must continue to wear appropriate face coverings while inside Canadian airports when taking flights to and from Canada.
The best news is that even if you're frustrated by the extension of the restrictions, at least you already live in one of the 11 top summer 2022 destinations listed by CNN!