An 18-Year-Old & 22-Year-Old Were Shot In What Montreal Police Say Was An Attempted Murder

There have been no arrests so far.

A Montreal police vehicle.

An 18-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are recovering in the hospital after getting shot in Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Monday night. Police are calling the incident an attempted murder.

The incident occurred on boulevard Lapointe near the intersection with rue de Grobois at around 10:20 p.m., SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque confirmed to MTL Blog. Both individuals were found with gunshot wounds.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said investigators were set to meet with the victims Tuesday.

