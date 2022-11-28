Montréal En Lumière Will Light Up The City With Dozens Of Free Winter Activities In 2023
Including foodie workshops on chocolate, vegan desserts, mushrooms, and more.
Montréal en Lumière is returning in 2023 to light up the Quartier des Spectacles midway through the cold, dark tunnel of winter.
From February 16 to March 5, festivalgoers can delight in a flurry of free winter activities, including an elevated ice skating loop, glowing ferris wheel and tons of new installations and shows, culminating in an all-night Nuit Blanche finale. There will also be many opportunities to indulge your inner foodie.
The full outdoor programming will drop early next year, but the festival has already released its gourmet food schedule.
A 'Quartier Gourmand' will go up in the Espace culturel Georges-Émile Lapalme at the Place des Arts for two weekends. On February 18 and 19, and February 25 and 26, Montrealers can take part in food-focused conferences, tastings, culinary demonstrations and workshops.
Among the nearly dozen free workshops, Montreal master chocolatier Jérémie Jean-Baptiste will spill the beans about cocoa on February 19 and famed Quebec food blogger Loounie will dish on vegan pastries.
Meanwhile, around 40 Montreal restaurants and hotels will host internationally renowned chefs and serve exclusive lunches, brunches and 5 à 7 happy hours.
Michelin star chef Benoit Neusy (restaurant l'Impératif au Domaine d'Arondeau, France) will head to upscale Mile-End eatery La Chronique, Romain Meder (Domaine de Primard, Guainville, France) to Mastard, Ina Niiniketo (Sikke's, Helskinki) to Ratafia wine bar in Little Italy and Lionel Lévy (InterContinental Marseille) to Osco.
Award-winning Toqué restaurant will throw a special celebration with a unique menu to mark the 100th birthday of Jean-Paul Riopelle. Reservations open on the resto's website as of January 22.
"We have everything it takes to prove that Montréal offers a warm welcome, even in the heart of winter," said the festival's general manager, Jacques Primeau.
Here is the full list of Montréal en Lumière participating restaurants:
- Au Petit Extra
- Auberge Saint-Gabriel
- Bar George
- Barroco
- Beaufort Bistro
- Beaver Hall
- Bivouac
- Blanc Bec (ITHQ)
- Cabaret L'Enfer
- Chez Victoire
- État-Major
- Ferreira Café
- foiegwa
- FOXY
- Galaxie Brasserie
- Hélicoptère
- Ikanos
- Kamùy
- La Chronique
- Le Mousso
- Le Virunga
- Lloyd
- Maison Boulud
- Mastard
- Menu Extra
- Monarque
- Monème
- Mon Lapin
- Okeya Kyujiro
- Osco!
- Pastel
- Ratafia
- Renoir (Sofitel Montréal)
- Restaurant de l'ITHQ
- Restaurant h3
- Rosélys (Hôtel Reine Élizabeth)
- Rose Ross
- Terrasse Nordheimer
- Toqué!
Montréal En Lumière 2023
When: February 16 to March 5, 2023
