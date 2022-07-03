Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

things to do in montreal

7 Free & Festive Things To Do In Montreal This July

Get your fun on this month for FREE! 🎉

Person psoing at Parc-Jean-Drapeau, Right: Montreal International Jazz Festival performance.

Mike Chaar | MTLBlog, @festivaljazzmtl | Instagram
True

While travel, beach days, and drinks on a terrasse are a summer must-do in Montreal, they aren't always easy on the wallet.

Well, luckily this month you can enjoy a handful of free and festive activities happening all across the 514. From free movies by the canal, comedy and orchestra shows, all the way to free yoga courses where you can really channel your inner yogi — there's plenty to do without breaking the bank.

Additionally, Montreal is granting transit users free access to seven different metro stations along the green and orange lines every weekend from June 24 to September 5.

So, you can easily hop onto either one of these metro stations: Saint-Laurent, Place-des-Arts, McGill, Peel, Champ-de-Mars, Place-d'Armes and Berri-UQAM and walk over to where the fun is waiting, and it'll all be for free.

Get Your Zen On With A Yoga Course

When: Every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. until August 30, 2022

Address: Parc Sir-Wilfred-Laurier - 5200, rue de Brébeuf, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: If you're looking for some zen, then Idolem Yoga has got you covered! The studio is offering free yoga sessions only four minutes from their Plateau-Mont-Royal studio. All you gotta do is bring yourself and your yoga mat, and you're good to go.

Website

Say 'Cello!' To A Free Orchestra Performance

When: From July 8 to July 16, 2022

Address: Various locations

Why You Should Go: For one week, the Metropolitan Orchestra is hosting free shows across the city where you can take in the majestic sounds of saxophones, cellos, violins, and so many more musical instruments. Be sure to bring a camping chair, blanket, and some of your favourite people for a night that is bound to soothe the soul.

Website

Laugh It Up At A Comedy Show

When: July 21 to July 30, 2022

Address: Places des Festivals, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Montreal's Just For Laughs festival is officially back for nine days in the Quartier des spectacles. With countless free shows to attend, loads of food trucks, and other fun activities, you won't want your night to end.

Website

Jazz It Up At Montreal's International Jazz Fest

When: June 30 to July 9, 2022

Address: Places des Festivals, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: The Montreal International Jazz Fest is returning for its 42nd edition and it's certainly a festival not to be missed. You can enjoy a series of free musical concerts in the Quartiers des spectacles with performances by The Roots, Cri, and Quebec's very own, Alicia Moffet.

Website

Watch A Movie Along The Lachine Canal

When: Every Sunday from 7 p.m. starting July 17 to August 21, 2022

Address: Square St-Patrick, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a more relaxing activity, then head on over to St-Patrick Square by the Lachine Canal for the Film Noir festival. You'll be able to enjoy a series of suspense and thriller flicks all while being immersed in nature. So, grab your friends, a few blankets, and some yummy snacks for the ultimate movie night.

Website

Take In Some Magical Fireworks

When: July 2, 9, 13, 16, 20, 27 and August 3 and 6, 2022

Address: Pont Jacques-Cartier, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: The famous L'International des Feux Loth-Quebec is back and you can quite literally get a front-row seat directly on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. The bridge will be closed in order to allow pedestrians to stop and take in the magical fireworks show hosted by different countries every week until August 6.

Website

Get Festive At Jardins Gamelin

When: Every day during the summer season

Address: 1500, rue Berri, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Jardins Gamelin is making its return to the 514 for its eighth year, and each time just gets better and better. Take advantage of free concerts, giant games such as checkers and chess, a series of open-air exhibitions, and fun animations.

Website

