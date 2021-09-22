This Haunted Quebec Maze Less Than An Hour From Montreal Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Spooky season has begun.
Less than an hour from Montreal by car, this haunted Quebec maze is open to visitors even after dark for a nightmare-like experience.
During the spooky season weekends, the Fraisière Lauzon et fils farm in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines is the place to be for visitors who want to take a walk in the dark and, although it is open to all ages, it's suggested that you be 12 years old and over to venture out.
The trail, which you walk through with a flashlight, is open Fridays and Saturdays between September 24 and October 30 starting at 6 p.m. The site closes at 11:30 p.m., but the last admission is at 8 p.m.
The labyrinth tour lasts between 45 minutes to an hour if you dare to wander through it while spooky characters wait for you at every turn.
The cost of admission is $15 per person 12 years and older, which gives you access to the entire site.
In addition to getting lost in the cornfield, you can walk among the pumpkins and squash, visit the mini-farm and the boutique during the day and enjoy the small café in the evening.
There are no reservations required to participate, but it's recommended that you call ahead of time to make sure it's open.
The Haunted Maze of Fraisière Lauzon et fils
Cost: $15 per person 12 years and older
When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 24 to October 30, from 6-11:30 p.m.
Address: 11, rang Trait-Carré, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.