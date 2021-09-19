This Haunted Village Near Montreal Is What Nightmares Are Made Of
Forget a haunted house, this is a whole spooky VILLAGE.
Throughout the month of October, this haunted village near Montreal will have you jumping at every corner if you dare to visit.
For the thirteenth time, this historic tourist site, the Village Québécois d'Antan, is recreating the atmosphere of Quebec between the 1810s and the 1930s is transformed into a much more gloomy destination for a few weekends.
The Haunted Village will be open to the brave on Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to 30 as well as on two Sundays, October 10 and 31 and it's only about an hour drive from Montreal.
Characters and creatures will wander through the streets to give chills to everyone who gets in their way, ambient music worthy of horror movies, dimmed lighting and decorations that'll make you jump. Here's to hoping you're not afraid of the dark.
The event is open to people aged thirteen or older and starts at 6:30 p.m. The price per visitor is $30 on Fridays and $32 on Saturdays and Sundays. You can already book your ticket online — if you're daring enough to try the experience.
Village Québécois d'Antan Haunted Village
Cost: $30 per adult on Fridays or $32 on Saturdays and Sundays
When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to 30 as well as Sundays on October 10 and 31
Address: 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.