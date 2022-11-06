11 Part-time Montreal Jobs That Can Pay Up To $35 Per Hour
Yes, you will probably have to speak French.
Whether you're interested in nursing, harm reduction or accounting, these available part-time jobs in Montreal all pay respectable wages for folks withe the right experience and ambitions. You don't need to be a careerist to find something you'll like in this list, which includes jobs that don't require any experience at all.
Server Assistant
Salary: $29.25 per hour
Company: McKibbin's Irish Pub
Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with valid work permits (or citizenship, obviously) are invited to apply to this role, which lists no experience necessary!
Psychosocial Crisis Worker
Salary: $26.80 per hour
Company: Association Iris
Who Should Apply: Patient, empathetic people with some familiarity and experience working with folks in crisis would be well-suited to this role, which requires both English and French and features nearly 70 hours of paid training.
Secondary School Remedial Teacher
Salary: $27 per hour
Company: Le Collège Français, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Candidates should hold a degree in remedial education and thrive working in teams, with experience using programs like WordQ, Lexibar and Google suite.
Legal Secretary
Salary: $21 to $26 per hour
Company: Louise Bélanger Notaire
Who Should Apply: To apply, you should hold a degree related to legal-secretary-type operations and be fluent in French. Applicants should also have more than six years of relevant experience.
Nursing Assistant
Salary: $24 per hour
Company: Les Cliniques Denis Bisson, Inc.
Who Should Apply: For this job, you'll need nursing qualifications that apply in Quebec, as well as good teamwork skills and dedication.
Physiotherapy Technician
Salary: $26 to $37 per hour
Company: Clinique Physio Go
Who Should Apply: French speakers with physiotherapy qualifications are invited to apply to this role in Ville-Émard, which involves (you guessed it) performing physiotherapy!
Special Education Technician
Salary: $24.78 to $35,67 per hour
Company: Centre des services scolaires de Montreal
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have diplomas related to special education. You'd be working with disabled students to help them in the ways they each need.
Patient Attendant
Salary: $26 per hour
Company: Agence Syldrea Santé
Who Should Apply: For this role, you'll need to be a nurse or healthcare professional as described by Bill 90. It's a French role, where you'll be working in a private residence.
Harm Reduction Worker
Salary: $22.44
Company: GRIP Montreal
Who Should Apply: This role involves working with substance users in a friendly, approachable and empathetic way. You'd be ensuring that clients are informed of the services provided, and you will be trained to perform drug analysis testing with the users.
Accounting Clerk
Salary: $25 to $30 per hour
Company: London Manpower, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Folks with experience in finance, billing and data entry are encouraged to apply for this role, which involves multitasking and executing typical accounting processes.
Pilates Instructor
Salary: $28.50 to $35.50 per hour
Company: Centre culturel et sportif Regina Assumpta
Who Should Apply: This job involves preparing and teaching Pilates classes, which involves creating "a soothing atmosphere" and educating all ability levels by including variations on common exercises.
