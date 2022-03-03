Beachclub, Metro Metro & Escapade Are All Hiring For Summer Positions
A summer job AND free shows? Yes please!
If you're on the hunt for a summer job that'll let you have some much-needed fun under the sun, then we've got you covered! Midway Group is looking to fill a number of positions for an array of Montreal festivals and outdoor events, including Escape, Metro Metro, ARRIVALS, Fuego Fuego, and Beachclub.
Not only can you soak up the sun, but you'll also be able to enjoy the shows for free, all while working them of course.
Midway Group is on the hunt for hosts, and hostesses, bartenders, servers, bottle service girls, busboys, dishwashers, boutique, inventory and reception managers, maintenance workers, parking attendants, receptionists, promoters, cooks, first aid respondents, and lifeguards.
If any of these sounds like a role you'd be up for, then apply away! All you have to do is visit their website and fill out the form in the jobs section. In order to be eligible, all applicants must be 18 years of age and over and provide the usual information (name, contact information, city of residence — you know the drill).
The form also asks candidates to provide a link to their Facebook or Instagram page. You'll then need to check off which positions interest you the most, and finally, attach your CV with past work experience and references.
If you are selected for an interview, Midway Group will be undergoing meetings on March 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., March 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The interviews will take place at 4628 rue Louis-B-Mayer in Laval, however, Midway Group made it clear that you should not show up at the address during the meeting dates unless you receive an email or phone call from Midway Group first.
Good luck!
Midway Group Summer Positions
Company: Midway Group
Who Should Apply: Anyone 18 years of age and over looking for a summer job with an added twist of festival fun.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.